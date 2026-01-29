FRSO Online Forum: “Free President Maduro! Solidarity with Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution!”

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

On Thursday, January 29, 8pm Eastern, 7pm Central, 6pm Mountain, and 5pm Pacific, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization will host a forum: “Free President Maduro! Solidarity with Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution!”

The FRSO speakers are Palestine solidarity activist Jessica Plichta, anti-war leader Jae Franklin, and international solidarity activist and teachers union leader Jim Byrne. FRSO Organizational Secretary Tom Burke will host and moderate.

In December 2025, these FRSO delegates attended the Assembly for Peace in Venezuela, and then the Congress of the Working Class. Comrades defied U.S. war threats and President Trump’s self-declared “no fly zone” to get to Caracas, Venezuela.

The FRSO delegates will relay speeches by President Maduro and acting President Delcy Rodriguez. They will share the lessons and current advances of the Bolivarian Revolution, expressing solidarity with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) as it confronts U.S. imperialist aggression.

In a recent statement Jessica Plichta explained, “Millions watched my arrest in Michigan that went viral while calling to ‘Free Maduro!’ Now we see that over 73% of the American people oppose another U.S. war. We are showing Trump that our consent cannot be manufactured for another war for oil or for ‘regime change.’ It is Trump who needs to be removed from office!”

You can register for the event at tinyurl.com/frsovz126

#AntiWarMovement #Venezuela #FRSO #Maduro #Featured