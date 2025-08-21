FRSO online event Aug. 28: Chicano Moratorium and the Struggle for Chicano liberation

By staff

As the Trump administration intensifies attacks on Chicano communities and immigrants while the U.S. funds war abroad and genocide in Gaza, the lessons from the Chicano Moratorium are more crucial than ever. On Thursday August 28, join FRSO for an online event to mark this turning point in the history of the Chicano liberation movement, and to fan the flames of struggle.

On August 29, 1970, 30,000 Chicanos marched through East Los Angeles in a powerful stand against the Vietnam War and the devastating number of Chicano casualties. The rally at Laguna Park was a declaration of Chicano identity and a fist raised against U.S. imperialism. The protesters faced brutal police violence, and the LA Sheriff’s Department teargassed and attacked the crowd, killing three: Lyn Ward, Angel Díaz, and Rubén Salazar, a journalist targeted for his reporting on police brutality.

This legacy of resistance and the fight against repression is not a closed chapter. We face the same enemy in a new era today.

The discussion will feature legendary organizers and heavy-hitters from the movement. You’ll hear from Carlos Montes, FRSO central committee member and co-founder of the Brown Berets, and an original organizer of the Moratorium. He’ll be joined by Sol Marquez, a Chicana leader and FRSO district organizer in Los Angeles, and Omar Flores, a longtime immigrant rights activist in Chicago. Their talk will discuss how the principles and posture of the Chicano Moratorium can fuel today’s struggles for liberation and self-determination, from defending our communities and neighborhoods at home to opposing imperialist wars abroad.

Hosted by Orange County activist Diana Terreros, this is a call to all who are ready to learn from the past and fight for the future. Join us to hear how we are carrying the torch forward.

FRSO Online Event: The Chicano Moratorium and the Struggle for Chicano Liberation

Date: Thursday, August 28

Time: 5 p.m. Pacific / 8 p.m. Eastern

Register Here Today: tinyurl.com/frso825

