FRSO off to fast start: 15k netted, 85k to go!

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – The Freedom Road Socialist Organization is charging full speed ahead in its $100,000 fund drive. An inspiring $15,000 has already been raised in just the first few weeks. The momentum is building, and it's a sign of the growing determination to build the strongest movement possible against Trump's reactionary, billionaire agenda. Now $85,000 remains to reach our goal and secure the resources needed to fuel this critical work.

This fund drive is all about protecting our hard-won gains in the past period, and we intend to pay off a big part of the mortgage on our national office. More than just a building, the FRSO headquarters is a launchpad for full-time organizers who coordinate campaigns, train new leaders, and expand operations across the country. It's about mobilizing the power of the people against this rotten system.

“More and more new fighters are coming into the fold and understanding that the only path forward is organized struggle. We’re proving that when the people unite, we can make huge strides,” said Sydney Loving of FRSO’s Central Committee. “But to scale up our impact and meet this moment, we need the funds to amplify our message to reach as many people as possible and to strengthen the infrastructure that's needed to get and stay organized.”

FRSO is digging into frontline battles against Trump’s attacks. Every dollar raised helps sustain campaigns that can beat back repression and turn outrage into action. “This drive is a push to protect the future of this struggle and build a greater capacity to fight and win,” Loving emphasized.

FRSO Districts around the country have drawn up lists of potential donors and are in the process of asking for their contributions to this effort.

An online fundraising event is set for the evening of April 24.

The road ahead is steep and the stakes are high, but we are on the move and moving others. Donate today because the future is bright – 15k down, 85k to go!

You can donate to the FRSO $100k Fund Drive by clicking here.

