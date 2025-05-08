FRSO Denver holds May Day panel in Colorado Springs

By staff

Colorado Springs, CO – On Saturday, May 3, the Denver district of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) held a panel in Colorado Springs about the history of International Workers Day, also known as May Day. The event was hosted by three FRSO members who formed a panel that spoke on the history of the holiday and discussed present-day issues that face workers and immigrants alike in Colorado and across the United States.

A couple dozen people came from the community to hear the organizers from FRSO. One panelist, Brandon Gehrke, an immigrant rights organizer, pointed out, “Workers are creating all of the wealth in the world, and that doesn’t reflect in our wages – that doesn’t reflect in our life.” He continued, “The way we fight back against that is through collective organizing.”

The panel continued to affirm the need to continue organizing. Across all areas of work, the consensus of the panel was that even though hard-earned gains like the eight-hour workday were eventually won by the struggle of workers, the workers still need to continue to maintain momentum in organizing because, as community organizer Brandon Rincon said, “We have a world to win!”

As the panel came to a close, it could not go out quietly. Jessie Proffitt, who emceed the event, led those in the room in singing Solidarity Forever.

As attendees mingled afterwards, there was a sense of community in the room, with attendees talking about their different work and organizing experiences.

