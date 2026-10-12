FRSO Dallas hosts 'Victory to the Palestinian Resistance' webinar on October 7

By staff

Dallas, TX – On October 7, marking the three-year anniversary since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, when the Palestinian resistance broke out of Gaza, the Freedom Road Socialist Organization Dallas hosted a webinar highlighting the past hundred years of resistance against Zionism and the racist apartheid state of Israel.

Kai Leslie, an organizer with FRSO Dallas, commented during the presentation, “We know that Palestinian Resistance is a righteous resistance; a resistance born out of desire to liberate their lands from this brutal occupation and FRSO stands proudly in solidarity with the Resistance.”

Janis Sandon, a member of the DFW Anti War Committee and co-presenter, commented, “DAWC is working on a campaign to stop the Paligen bomb factory in Garland, Texas, which produces the MK80 series, which is used to wipe whole neighborhood off the map and repeatedly used against civilians.

“The MK80 series from this facility make up the majority of the bombs used by Israel to commit genocide in Gaza and now to expand bombing to Iran, Yemen, Lebanon and beyond. This is the one bomb Israel uses the most, and the U.S. only manufactures these bombs at this one facility. Paligen is partnering with local schools through the FAME program, and our goal is to meet with schools to educate them about the situation and to convince or pressure them to end all partnerships with this facility.”

The 30 attendees praised the informative discussion and welcomed future presentations of this nature.

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