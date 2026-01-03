FRSO Condemns U.S. Kidnapping of President Maduro! Stop the U.S. War Against Venezuela: People to the Streets!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization condemns the brazen and unlawful U.S. military assault on Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Maduro. This is an act of war under the ridiculous pretense of “fighting drug trafficking.” A look at “friends of the U.S.” in the region, and their activities, proves this has nothing to do with drugs. It is about oil. And it's about beating Maduro’s government and the people of Venezuela into submission for the insatiable greed of Trump and his Wall Street gang of backers.

In the early morning hours of January 3, 2026, explosions lit up the skies over Caracas at least seven times. U.S. forces launched a coordinated attack on civilian and military sites across Venezuela including in Miranda, Aragua and La Guairá. President Nicolás Maduro and the First Lady Cilia Flores were kidnapped by U.S. military forces. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has demanded proof of life. Trump quickly claimed credit on social media, puffing his chest about the capture and “successful strike.” It is pure criminality in a military costume.

To capture the president of another country is outrageous. It is the same script they ran with the failed 2002 coup against President Hugo Chávez. But make no mistake: the Bolivarian Revolution is not going down with this attack. The linchpin is not any single person. There is a whole movement with deep roots in communities and among workers, strong layers of leadership, and well-built institutions. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and the rest of the key figures in the constitutional chain of command are standing ready, shoulder to shoulder with a united PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) and millions of conscious and organized Venezuelans. The fight continues, and mass mobilizations in the current moment are critical, to keep the U.S.-backed opposition hiding in their holes. Mobilizations here at home against Trump's agenda and opposing U.S. war now need to show up and show out, too.

For over 25 years, U.S. imperialism has been waging a relentless campaign of economic sanctions and sabotage, slanderous lies in the media, and now open acts of war. Every tactic has failed so far because the Bolivarian Revolution is rooted in the will of the Venezuelan people, and the people refuse to kneel.

The Venezuelan government has declared that this an illegal military aggression, like the ones by Britain, the Netherlands and other powers 100 years ago. They invoked President Cipriano Castro, who in 1902 declared: “The insolent foot of the foreigner has profaned the sacred soil of the Fatherland.” And with the spirit of Bolívar, it also rightly calls on the people:“¡Pueblo a la calle!”

People to the streets!

We echo that call here in the U.S. people should stand up and demonstrate to demand an immediate end to all U.S. military operations in Venezuela. We reject Trump’s lies, we reject regime change, and we reject war for oil.

The great revolutionary Hugo Chávez taught us: “In any circumstance or new difficulty, of whatever size, the response of all patriots is… unity, struggle, battle, and victory.”

This is a battle for Venezuela’s future, and a battle for ours. Does the world belong to the people or to U.S. empire, pillaging, plundering and crossing every red line? The answer is not in the boardrooms of Wall Street or in the White House in Washington D.C., it’s in the streets of Caracas, Chicago, and everywhere people say: NO TO U.S. WARS!

Stop the U.S. War on Venezuela!

Free President Maduro!

Victory to the Bolivarian Revolution!

#AntiWarMovement #Venezuela #FRSO #Statement #Featured