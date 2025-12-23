FRSO condemns the $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

The U.S. has pledged the largest ever arms sale to Taiwan, worth $11.1 billion. This destabilizing and dangerous move represents an attempt to block the inevitable reunification between the People’s Republic of China with the province of Taiwan. Once again, the U.S. is willing to sink resources for wars across the globe while things at home continue to deteriorate.

Both sides of the Taiwan Strait want to maintain peace; the U.S. is dead set on disrupting that peace for its own aims.

The U.S. imperialists are stoking a separatist movement to try and make inroads against a peaceful, thriving socialist country. They invoke “Taiwanese sovereignty” to try and erase the sovereignty of the Chinese people as a whole.

The latest arm sale continues to breach the 1972 Shanghai Communique, where the U.S. itself agreed to the One China Policy.

More and more armaments pave the way for catastrophic conflicts, and Trump is beating war drums on the path of mutual destruction, or more likely, sure defeat. We condemn the arms sales and the aggression, and say no to a new Cold War with China.

