FRSO condemns raids and repression against Italy’s CARC Party

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Freedom Road Socialist Organization condemns the Italian authorities for the raids on the homes of members of CARC (Committees of Support for Resistance – for Communism) Party. It is an attack on the democratic rights of Italian revolutionaries, who we stand in solidarity with.

On April 21, Italy’s political police searched the homes of six comrades associated with the CARC Party, five in Naples and one in Florence. Three of the homes raided were those of members of the CARC Party’s National Executive Committee: Paolo Babini, Igor Papaleo and Marco Coppola. The government is lying and trying to put the tag of “terrorism” on them.

Members of FRSO know about repression firsthand, and we stand with those who are experiencing repression. The decline of imperialism is accelerating, and the capitalists are using repression to preserve the existing order of things. They will certainly fail.

The Italian working class has a proud history of struggle that is an inspiration to workers everywhere. We are confident that the CARC Party will defeat these attacks.

End the repression against the CARC Party!

Long live international solidarity!

#FRSO #International #CARC #Italy #PoliticalRepression