FRSO celebrates a great victory: The charges on Alejandro Orellana are dropped!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

On July 29, the people achieved a great victory: the two bogus federal charges on Los Angeles immigrant rights activist Alejandro Orellana were dropped!

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization hails everyone who took up the national call to mobilize for Alex's defense and every one of his supporters. Not only did we stand with Los Angeles in the uprising against ICE raids, but we held our ground when they came for the organizers. Defending our activists and comrades is an outstanding achievement, and everyone who took part should be proud.

Alex was raided by the FBI and charged with conspiracy to commit civil disorder, and with aiding and abetting civil disorder. Trump's California crony, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, tried to put Alex behind bars for up to five years for the so-called “crime” of distributing personal protection to protesters who were facing rubber bullets and tear gas. This was an obvious attempt to stop the growing resistance against ICE and deportations across the country — and to scare activists off of the streets.

In answer, we fought back, mounted a national defense campaign, and won.

The lessons of this defense campaign are clear and important. First, it was vital for Alex and his supporters to be open about who he was, what the charges were (and how much time they carried), his reputation as a leader of Centro CSO, and that he is a member of the FRSO. Alex’s actions in the uprising were heroic, and our choice to speak freely about them won him critical support from the people.

Second, we chose to do a national mobilization filled with rallies, press conferences, public statements of support, social media blitzes and call-in days. We were determined to win in the court of public opinion. In this way, people were given ways to put pressure on the prosecution and the enemy.

Finally, there was a good and aggressive legal strategy. The legal team worked hard for the best possible outcome and took actions to prepare for a trial setting, in which we were prepared to put Trump, his administration, and U.S. Attorney Essayli on trial for criminalizing protest instead of the other way around.

The key lessons of this defense campaign are the same lessons we learned from the Anti-War 23, the defense of Carlos Montes and Rasmea Odeh, and the case of the Tampa 5. The purpose of political repression is to use fear to quell our movements and silence its leaders. If we refuse to give into fear and choose to fight back, if we go to our court appearances and look the prosecution in the eye, if we speak to the press and the masses about our cases, we stand a chance to win.

These lessons are the key to weathering the storms waiting for us. We are entering a time of heightening repression from the Trump administration. However, we are also entering a period of heightening struggle, courage and resistance from the masses, who have shown that they are willing to fight for a better world.

If we have the grit and determination to stand up to repression, we can build a revolutionary organization. The case of Alex Orellana shows us that attacks don't mean defeat, that it is right to rebel, and that in spite of repression, we have opportunities to grow and a world to win. The fight has just begun.

#InJusticeSystem #PoliticalRepression #ImmigrantRights #FRSO #Statement #CSFR #FBI #ICE #StopFBI #CentroCSO