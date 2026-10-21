FRSO at Denver No Kings 4: ‘Find an organization and join!’

By Andrew Marquetalia

Denver, CO, On Saturday, October 17, hundreds of community members gathered at Denver’s Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park for No Kings 4. The event, branded as “No Kings: Vote Early,” was one of around 70 similar events planned across the state of Colorado on Saturday.

The event was scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., though many attendees were already walking through the park and speaking with organizational tables well before 11:30. At 1:30, a march was held, starting on Lincoln Street next to Colorado State Capitol and completing a loop through downtown Denver.

Lasting roughly an hour, the march had several hundred attendees. Marchers held signs with slogans like “Taxes for healthcare, not bombing babies” and “The only minority destroying America is the billionaires.” Denver Anti-War Action (DAWA) carried a banner reading “200+ days of war, end Trump’s assault on Iran.” Several marchers carried signs condemning ICE terror.

Over a dozen organizations tabled at the event, including DAWA, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), and both the Auraria and School of Mines chapters of Students for a Democratic Society. Food trucks and carts provided tacos, hot dogs, and more for attendees.

Some organizations gave speeches near the center of the park, keeping energy up throughout the afternoon.

Julia Swezy from FRSO was one who addressed the crowd, saying, “This two-party system doesn’t work for you and me, it works for the billionaire Epstein class.” Swezy continued, “Unfortunately, the oppression does not end with Donald Trump. The issue does not end with a Democrat in office. It’s only when the masses of working and oppressed people overthrow the system of capitalist exploitation that we are free of our chains.”

“Voting on key issues is important, but voting is not going to get us out of the oppressive system of capital that we're in,” Swezy said, and encouraged people to get involved in their communities by joining an organization like FRSO. “You can find an organization present here today that is fighting for your values and join!”

#DenverCO #CO #NoKings #PeoplesStruggles #Trump