FRSO African American commission statement on the murder of Renee Good and the attacks by ICE

By African-American Commission of FRSO

The African-American Commission of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization unequivocally condemns the brutal shooting and killing of unarmed community observer Renee Good on January 7 in Minneapolis by Trump‘s ICE terror agents. This murder happened only a few blocks from where George Floyd was killed in 2020.

Police and the broader racist police state are the cutting edge of national oppression here in the United States today. The same police terror that has historically been used on African-American communities is currently being deployed towards immigrant communities to carry out Donald Trump’s white supremacist agenda of mass deportations. Under Trump, we have seen an expansion of both the police state and the prison system. For almost a full year, Trump's federal police have inflicted daily crimes in Black, immigrant, Chicano, and other oppressed nationality communities, from Chicago and Memphis to DC and New Orleans.

“Law and Order” to Trump and his racist flock means police terror and rampant criminalization for everyone else. Unless the national liberation movements unite and fight back, the Trump administration will become more bold with enforcing police terror, killing and targeting protesters and organizers, and destroying any semblance of the “rule of law” in this country.

Our unity with other oppressed nationalities is based on common oppressors: monopoly capitalists like Trump. The increased criminalization of Black folks in cities where Trump’s ICE terror agents roam and have been deployed show us this fact.

The whole system Trump represents is guilty of murder in Minneapolis, Chicago, Gaza, Caracas, and too many other places to name. It must be overthrown and socialism—a system made by and for working and oppressed people—must be built in its place. Unity between movements of oppressed nationalities, the African American nation, the Chicano nation, and the multinational working class is a necessity for a successful struggle for self determination for oppressed nations and for socialism.

