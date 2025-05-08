Friends of Socialist China U.S. Committee statement on proposed ban of Chinese students

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Friends of Socialist China U.S. Committee.

On March 14th, Republican U.S. Rep. Riley Moore, along with other Republican co-sponsors, introduced a draconian bill to the House Committee on the Judiciary titled the Stop CCP VISAs Act of 2025, which stands for “Stop Chinese Communist Prying by Vindicating Intellectual Safeguards in Academia Act of 2025.”

If passed, this would block visas for Chinese students who want to study and work in the U.S. Many people have pointed out that this bill is reminiscent of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which banned Chinese immigration. This is telling as to which time period “Make America Great Again” harkens back to.

While some feel this bill is unlikely to pass due to the economic contribution Chinese students make, we feel it is necessary to strongly oppose this action because it is an indicator of a larger anti-Chinese sentiment that is being promoted inside the United States. Given that both the House and Senate are Republican controlled, and the Democratic Party’s track record of fighting back is nearly non-existent, we believe it is best to speak up now and not leave this up to chance.

The basis for this bill is downright racist. It paints an image of Chinese students as some kind of network of spies, in which every single Chinese person is in on the plot to undermine the U.S. The reality is the U.S. government does not need China’s help to undermine itself, because measures such as this one which are economically and diplomatically self-sabotaging.

This is part of a larger effort to attempt to isolate China. This effort cannot help but backfire, as the U.S. is only isolating itself. We see this with the tariffs, sanctions, and the ongoing trade war against China, which the U.S. workers will have to foot the bill for.

Militarily, China is encircled by the U.S. empire, which continues to prod and antagonize from all directions, especially on the Korean Peninsula over the last few months, and intervention in the Philippines. Looking at the way the U.S. has treated the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea gives a lot of insight into what the U.S. ruling class and the Trump administration would love to do to People’s China if they had the chance.

In addition to being racist and reactionary, this bill is also intensely hypocritical, as we know that the U.S. continues its long tradition of meddling and spying on the politics of other nations, probably more so than any other government on earth. The U.S. has always had a double standard set for itself in the realm of foreign policy.

China, on the other hand, does not bully or attempt to influence the politics of other countries. It does not invade them or fight wars of conquest. China approaches other countries on the basis of mutual cooperation, regardless of how big or small. Much of the world is turning towards China because of this, and many working-class people in the U.S. are beginning to look towards China as the trailblazer of a new way forward.

Hands off Chinese students!

End the war on all immigrants!

Defend Socialist China!

