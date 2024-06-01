Free Palestine Coalition bannering against continued bombing of Rafah

By Sarah Martin

Columbia Heights, MN – On May 21, over 100 members of the Palestinian community and supporters held a spirited bannering and rally to draw attention to the dire situation in Gaza. The action was organized by the Free Palestine Coalition in response to the ongoing bombing of Rafah and slaughter of over 100 people in Gaza in their tents in a supposed “safe zone.” The event took place at a busy commercial intersection during rush hour.

On the pedestrian bridge spanning the busy highway, Palestinian flags blew in the strong wind. The banners read, “No U.S. aid to Israel,” “End to the occupation,” “Ceasefire now” and “Divest Minnesota from apartheid Israel.” They were clearly visible to passing motorists who responded with non-stop honks and fist pumps.

Demonstrators filled the median in the busy highway as well as lining both sides of the streets below the bridge. Protesters chanted for two hours expressing their anguish and outrage.

Many who were present will take buses to the DFL state convention in Duluth on June 1. They will take part in a demonstration organized by Duluth Palestine solidarity activists outside the convention center as U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will be nominated for a third term. Klobuchar has remained silent on the U.S. supported Israeli genocide and protesters will hold her accountable for her complicity, demanding she call for an immediate end to the bombing.

#ColumbiaHeightsMN #MN #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Palestine #MNFreePalestineCoalition #Klobuchar