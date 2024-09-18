Free Abla and Ahmad Sa’adat!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Freedom Road Socialist Organization condemns the Israeli occupation for the abduction of Abla Sa’adat from her home in the West Bank. Abla Sa’adat is a steadfast opponent of apartheid Israel and the wife of Ahmad Sa’adat, the imprisoned General Secretary of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

As resistance has intensified, so has repression. Israel currently holds about 10,000 Palestinians in prison, many without charges or anything resembling due process. Israeli prisons are hellscapes where torture is routine and the murder of prisoners by their jailers is commonplace. Zionist newspapers quote Israeli politicians calling for mass executions of those being held, and yet have the nerve to boast of their “values and morality.”

The genocide of Palestinians has been going on for close to a year. More than 41,000 are confirmed dead and many more are unaccounted for. This crime against humanity is facilitated by the U.S., by Biden and Harris, who send the money and weapons to make it happen.

Last year, on October 7, the world witnessed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a bold move by the Palestinian resistance to strike a blow for liberation. Since then, the power and tenacity of the Palestinian liberation movement has inspired people around the world. It is a beacon of hope to oppressed people everywhere.

In the coming weeks, there will be many protests and events in solidarity with Palestine, demanding an end to U.S. aid to Israel and that institutions of higher education cut all ties with Israeli apartheid. Progressives and revolutionaries should go all-out in building these demonstrations. They are absolutely needed. Authorities may try to interfere and respond with repression—those who do should be viewed with contempt and met with defiance.

The prisoners of Palestine are heroes. They are behind bars because they dare to fight for freedom.

Stand with the prisoners and demand their release!

Free Abla and Ahmad Sa’adat!

