For 100th consecutive day, Israel isolates administrative detainee Khalida Jarrar under extremely harsh conditions

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association. “Addameer” is Arabic for conscience.

The Israeli occupation authorities have been isolating administrative detainee Khalida Jarrar in solitary confinement at Neve Tirtza isolation ward in Ramla prison for the 100th consecutive day under severe and inhumane conditions. On August 12, 2024, prison authorities stormed her cell at Damon prison and transferred her to an undisclosed location before informing her she was being moved to solitary confinement. Since then, Jarrar has remained in isolation with no explanation for the decision. Yesterday, it was revealed that her isolation period had been extended until December 17, 2024.

Jarrar has been confined for 100 days in a tiny isolation cell measuring only 2x1.5 meters, equipped with a small bathroom containing a toilet and shower. She suffers from breathing difficulties due to the lack of oxygen in the cell, which enters only through a small window. The prison administration provides her with food of extremely poor quality and in very limited quantities, ignoring her health condition, which requires a special diet. To this day, the occupation authorities have not provided her with her prescription eyeglasses or allowed her to receive books.

About a week ago, the Ramla prison administration abruptly changed the lighting system in her cell, keeping the light off during the day and on throughout the night, making it nearly impossible for her to sleep under the constant glare. This has further exacerbated her suffering in her already cramped and harsh living conditions. Moreover, the prison administration has denied her access to many essential items for personal hygiene, and she remains without her medical eyeglasses.

The policy of isolating detainees in Israeli occupation prisons is one of the oppressive practices used to punish prisoners. Detainees in solitary confinement are held in extremely small cells lacking even the minimum humane conditions, such as proper ventilation and adequate lighting. Isolation is employed as a tool of punishment and psychological torture, depriving prisoners of contact with the outside world and denying them basic necessities such as books and family visits. Detainees often endure prolonged periods of isolation that can last months or even years, without being charged or given a fair trial, leading to severe physical and psychological suffering.

Khalida Jarrar is a former prisoner and administrative detainee who has spent approximately five and a half years in Israeli prisons under administrative detention or fabricated charges. She was most recently arrested on December 26, 2023. Jarrar is a human rights and feminist activist and a former member of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

Addameer calls for the immediate release of Khalida Jarrar, who is arbitrarily detained without charge. The organization urges third-party states to pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to end their targeting of Palestinian human rights defenders and their use of arbitrary administrative detention.

