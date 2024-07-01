Florida: Grand opening of Biden campaign office canceled after call for pro-Palestine protest

By Jacob Muldoon

Orlando, FL – On June 29, the Florida Democratic Party abruptly canceled the grand opening of the Orange County Campaign Office one day after a call to action to protest the event was issued by the Orlando District of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), Orlando for Peace, Central Florida Queers for Palestine, and Amnesty International.

In a message sent out through the event link, Phillip Jerez stated that the office opening had been “postponed” but did not offer a reason, nor a new date for the opening.

This event cancellation came in the wake of the Biden/Trump debate and consistent protests of Biden campaign events.

“We will not allow business as usual! Show out to the grand opening to protest the Biden administration's aiding of genocide and demand the end of U.S. aid to Israel” said the groups via an Instagram post publicizing the call to action. “If and when this event is rescheduled, we will mobilize in opposition.”

#OrlandoFL #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #Democrats #FRSO