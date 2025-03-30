Flight Attendants commit to fight attack on workers’ rights by this administration

By staff

Washington, D.C. – After the president’s signing an executive order titled “Exclusions from Federal Labor-Management Relations Programs (Exclusions)” on March 27, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA released the following statement from International President Sara Nelson:

“This is an illegal, retaliatory union busting attack on working people, pure and simple. Flight Attendants know our safety and security at work and at home rely on the dedicated federal workers targeted by this action, many of whom are our veterans. This order is designed to punish people who are standing up to this administration’s illegal funding cuts and firings, and to intimidate anyone who might stand up to their illegal actions in the future.

“Working people from all walks of life must fight back, now. If we allow this administration to tear up federal union contracts, fire federal workers who stand up for our legal rights and target federal unions and union activists, they won’t stop there. An injury to one is an injury to all. It is time for the labor movement and the American workforce to rise up for our rights and fight for our country – whatever it takes.”

#Labor #AFACWA