First Avenue workers picket over spookily low wages

By David Gilbert-Pederson

Minneapolis, MN – The evening of October 27 was unseasonably warm late, with 200 workers picketing outside of Minneapolis’ iconic First Avenue club and music venue. The hospitality workers organized recently with Unite HERE Local 17 and are now in contract negations with First Avenue for their first union contract.

The protest was spirited and lively, with some workers wearing Halloween costumes including witches, Super Mario’s brother Luigi, skeletons, and aptly someone dressed as the elusive Waldo with a sign that said, “Fair contract.”

Nearly a year ago around 200 workers at First Avenue, 7th Street Entry, Depot, Fitz, Tavern and Turf Club came together to form a union and raise worker power across the music venue industry. After forming their unions, the workers began contract negotiations.

According to the union there has been some progress towards a contract, but wages remain a real sticking point. Liz Brooks has been an employee at First Avenue of five years and is one of the newly organized Unite HERE 17 members. Brooks said, “Everyone that works here loves it, we deserved to be loved back. We need First Ave to realize we’ve been working our asses off for a long time, it’s time for real raises.”

“For the company to see everything I put in night after night, year after year, and say I’m only worth less than a dollar above minimum wage? First Ave is so cheap it’s scary. We need them to do better, and we know they can,” said Tayah Holte, another First Ave worker.

The union members said they were pleased with the action and that they hope it lends some momentum to win a contract.

When asked for a word of advice for those curious about forming a union, Brooks said proudly, “You can do it, you have more power than you realize. You just have to start, right now!”

