Final victory lap ahead: FRSO fund drive hits $104,600 and more is on the way!

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – The Freedom Road Socialist Organization’s $100K Fund Drive has not only met its goal but surpassed it, with $104,600 raised and still climbing as we enter the final stretch. This is what revolutionary commitment looks like!

From the first $15K netted to the 2,000 dollars that came into today, April 30, comrades across the country have stepped up with pledges, and now is the time to turn those promises into fuel for the fight ahead.

“Blowing past our goal shows that we’re building something real, and the comrades understand that. Look at what serious revolutionaries can do when we pull together. We walked away from the incredible fund drive event last week feeling inspired by the momentum,” says Sydney Loving of FRSO’s Central Committee. “We’re protecting our headquarters, paying down our mortgage, and setting ourselves up for the long haul.”

The fundraiser will come to a close on May 15, so we’re making the final days count. For all those who set goals or made pledges, now’s the time to deliver. If you haven’t given yet, join us in pushing even higher. Comrades will be following up with those who made commitments to make good on their donations.

Onward to victory!

You can donate to the FRSO $100k Fund Drive by clicking here.

