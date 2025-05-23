Final count: $181,000 in FRSO fund drive

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – But wait there’s more! After the final count, we kept climbing and obliterated our goal. $181,000 was raised in the Freedom Road Socialist Organization $100K fund drive. That means we can put even more money into paying down the mortgage than we had planned. This victory belongs to all of us and is a loud and proud declaration that we are building something real and can exceed even our own expectations.

Sydney Loving of FRSO’s Central Committee states, “From the first $15K to now, comrades and supporters have set a very high bar. We’ve smashed every milestone and turned this drive into a nationwide surge of revolutionary commitment. At the same time, we have dug into frontline battles against Trump’s attacks, widening our impact and bringing more fighters into our movement. Fundraising is a political task – it’s about building our capacity and our ability to do new things.”

“Anybody betting against us will be sorely disappointed – our bets are on a bright future, and we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” Loving declared.

