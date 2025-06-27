FBI ambushes immigrant rights activist Verita Topete in Los Angeles

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On Thursday, June 26, Verita Topete, an immigrant rights activist with Centro CSO, was ambushed by the FBI while walking her dog at a park. Federal agents aggressively approached her to serve a warrant and force her to give them her phone.

Topete has been very actively and publicly fighting back against the ICE raids that have terrorized Los Angeles and surrounding cities since the raids began spreading on June 6.

Topete helped lead protests and marches against deportations and demanding legalization for all. She has led barrio walks to inform people of their rights and has helped individuals defend themselves from being kidnapped by ICE and collaborating agencies.

The raid happens two weeks after another CSO member, Alejandro Orellana, was raided and arrested by the FBI at his home on June 12 and charged with “conspiracy to commit civil disorders” and “aiding and abetting to commit civil disorders.” Topete helped organize to free Alejandro Orellana from jail and continues to speak out against his bogus charges.

“They’re trying to politically repress us because we are out here trying to stop the violent ice raids,” said Topete.

In response to the people of Los Angeles erupting in protests against the ICE raids for the last three weeks, Trump has deployed thousands of National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to suppress demonstrations. Now the federal government is going after individual leaders of the movement.

“Protesting is not a crime, speaking up to demand an end to ICE raids is not a crime,” Centro CSO wrote in their statement about the raid, “Verita Topete did nothing wrong! Verita has been in front of cameras speaking on the work by Centro CSO and mobilizing against ICE raids. The FBI is trying to intimidate us and our organization but we will not be intimidated.”

Centro CSO will be holding a press conference and rally to demand the charges against Alejandro Orellana be dropped and Justice for Verita Topete at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 27 at Ruben Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90023.

