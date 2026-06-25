Family of Jaden Michaca demands justice outside Santa Ana Police Dept

By David Pulido

Santa Ana, CA – Sixteen people, including members of Jaden Michaca’s family, lawyers with Carillo Law Firm, and members of Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) crowded outside Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD) to demand justice for Jaden Michaca on Tuesday, June 23. Michaca was only 15 years old and suffering a mental health crisis when he was killed by police just nine days before.

Maribel Michaca, Jaden's mother, explained how SAPD distorted the incident. Police statements made it sound like they were responding to a call about a family disturbance that resulted in a stabbing. Maribel explained that she called 911 to respond to a mental health crisis, and that in the past she called 911 to have a psychiatric team de-escalate these situations. Additionally, Maribel said her partner was not stabbed but accidentally scratched trying to take away a knife from Jaden during his crisis.

But this time two police officers were sent. When police broke into her apartment Maribel said, “Please do not shoot! Please do not shoot! My son is having a mental health crisis!” At the press conference Maribel explained, “I was standing next to him and they did not care. They just started shooting – one bullet after another bullet. They didn’t even care about my own life being in danger.” Maribel’s hand was shot and her right thumb was immobilized in a brace. She said, “I was not in danger from my son. I was more in danger from the police shooting at me and killing my son.”

Michael Carillo, one of the lawyers representing the family, said they were filing a government claim against the city of Santa Ana and SAPD, accusing the officers of negligence and a failure to de-escalate the situation. The way SAPD responded to Jaden Michaca was similar to other police killings, such as that of Henry Gonzalez Junior and Noe Rodriguez, who were also suffering a mental health crises and then criminalized and killed by police.

Family members held large photos of Michaca, where he was shown cradling his pet cat, embracing family in front of a cake for his birthday, and standing with his mother. Others held CSO OC signs that read, “Justice for Jaden Michaca,” “Release the body camera footage,” “Release the autopsy report” and “Jail killer cops.”

Jasmine Michaca, Jaden’s aunt, said “Jaden was always such a loving kid. I spent most of my childhood growing up with him. Jaden started developing a liking for Pokémon, and every time he would come home, he would show me his collection.”

In the last two years Jaden began experiencing bipolar disorder. His mother pulled him from public school, and he began taking online classes and receiving help. Jasmine shared her last memory of her nephew, saying “I just came back recently from UC Santa Barbara. Spending the weekend together, he was just so excited to see me. He had called me two weeks prior. I remember one day we were sitting in the living room, and he was telling me he didn’t get to finish high school. He wanted to go to college and pursue a career as a mechanic. I told him if he ever needs help, I will be there with him.” She wept and embraced Jaden’s mother.

Maribel Michaca said, “What I’m asking for today is justice for my son. He did not deserve to die the way he did. He was a loving child. He had plans! He had a future!”

The crowd chanted, “Justice for Jaden! Justice for Jaden! Justice for Jaden!”

CSO OC demands community control of the police, and we fight alongside families impacted by police. If you are interested in joining our work, please reach out on Instagram or Facebook, or email at [email protected].

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