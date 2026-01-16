Eureka city council passes strong anti‑war resolution after community pressure

By staff

Eureka, CA – The Eureka city council unanimously approved a strengthened anti‑war resolution opposing U.S. military intervention in Venezuela at a special meeting held on January 12. The meeting was called under pressure from, and following sustained organizing by, the Humboldt Anti‑War Committee (HAWC), who had proposed the initial resolution in early December. During the meeting, their repeated public demand was that the city adopt clearer, stronger language opposing war.

More than a dozen community members addressed the council, demanding that elected officials adopt the resolution rejecting U.S. imperialism and opposing the attacks on Venezuela. Speakers challenged the language within the newest version of the resolution that implied that the intervention in Venezuela would be justified if Congress authorized it.

One of HAWC’s members, Rick Toledo, pointed out that congressional approval does not justify imperialist intervention, “Congress has on many occasions approved of things that were wrong and based on lies, which went against the interests of the majority of people. We look back collectively at these now and can all agree that they were wrong, Vietnam, Iraq, and so much more.”

Toledo continued, “It’s important that we don’t have our tax dollars going towards this. The majority of Republicans, Democrats, Independents and everybody has been against this. That is just what the statistics show. We would like to see our money used to help people here, no more forever words, no more stealing resources – let’s focus on helping people at home.”

Many other speakers throughout the meeting echoed this sentiment, and some took it a step further by pointing out the devastating impact that U.S. imperialism has had on people not only at home but also abroad, while highlighting the importance of local governments to act.

HAWC member David Haynie addressed the council: “100 Venezuelans and Cubans were killed during the kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro, nearly 800,000 Palestinian lives lost in just the last three years, millions dead in Iraq, millions dead in Vietnam and Cambodia, millions of the original stewards of this land lost, hundreds of millions of souls from the African diaspora lost during chattel slavery. This is the legacy the U.S. has left on the world for centuries now – am not placing the responsibility of what I have said on this council, but what we do have here today is an opportunity to make a statement to denounce this legacy. No one can do everything, but everyone can do something, and this is what the eureka city council can do.”

After public comments, the council adopted amendments to strengthen the resolution’s language.

Councilmember Mario Fernandez introduced an amendment changing the title “Secretary of Defense” to “Secretary of War” in the list of federal officials to whom the resolution will be sent. “We no longer have a Department of Defense, we have a Department of War,” saying they should be honest about what these actions are.

HAWC member Kyle Berryman welcomed the vote and framed it as part of a broader struggle against U.S. imperialism. “This resolution shows that the people not only have the power to force institutions to take action but also to make a difference with international issues at the local level. But this fight doesn’t end here. Our demand is clear: free Maduro and stop the war!”

Berryman went on to say that HAWC hopes the Eureka vote will encourage other cities to pass similar resolutions and to take public stands against U.S. wars.

#EurekaCA #CA #AntiWarMovement #Venezuela #HAWC