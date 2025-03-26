Emergency Southwest Summit Against Deportations set for Los Angeles, April 12-13

By Uriel Magdaleno

Los Angeles, CA – On April 12 and 13 immigrant rights activists and organizations will be convening at the Emergency Southwest Summit Against Deportations in the historic Chicano community of Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, California.

This Emergency Southwest Summit is an opportunity for immigrant rights activists to come together in the Southwest, historically significant for Chicanos and Mexicanos, to share lessons on how to organize and successfully fight back against Trump’s and ICE attacks.

Since Trump’s Inauguration, there has been a surge of militant protests and struggle throughout the country, and masses of Chicanos, Mexicanos and Central Americans have taken to the streets to fight the Trump administration’s deportation campaign.

Grassroots and community activists have fought against ICE attacks, leading thousands in marches in cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Minneapolis and San José. Students have joined mass high school walkouts. Rapid response networks and neighborhood defense groups have sprung into action to keep community members safe from ICE.

The Emergency Southwest Summit Against Deportations will take place over the course of two days on April 12 and 13. This summit is sponsored by Centro CSO, the La Mesa Brown Berets, MEchA Santee HS, and Legalization for All Network. We are calling on all immigrant rights activists in the Southwest and nationwide to join us. We must oppose the use of ICE and the threat of deportations in the U.S. Trump's attacks against undocumented immigrants are a threat to all whether we are immigrants, Chicano, Mexicano or Central American. Build the movement against Trump. No deportations!

Speakers at the summit will include Carlos Montes, lifelong activist in the Chicano movement; Luna Baez, daughter of detained Colorado community activist Jeanette Viguerra; Elvira Arellano, Chicago sanctuary activist, and Amerika Garcia Grewal of the Eagle Pass Border Coalition.

Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/summitagainstdeportations

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights