Emergency Southwest Summit Against Deportations a huge success

By staff

Los Angeles, CA — More than 150 activists, both veterans and even more new organizers from all over the U.S. gathered the weekend of April 12-13, in a successful summit to fight deportations. The Emergency Southwest Summit Against Deportations was called to try to bring together a broad range of forces to fight the anti-immigrant policies of the Trump administration. Most of those who came were from the southwest United States, historically the home of most Chicanos and Mexicanos and a growing number of Central Americans.

The summit allowed for participants who are enraged at the recent, terroristic treatment of the undocumented to convene and learn necessary tools to organize against these attacks. The first day took place at the East LA Rising gym in East Los Angeles. All were welcomed in an outdoor setting with café de olla and pan dulce, and tabling by various endorsing organizations. On the second day the summit was at the Boyle Heights City Hall.

“I think that the Southwest Summit was a great opportunity for someone who is new to organizing. I got to hear from many experienced organizers who are currently taking action across the country. There was an undeniable sense of unity and solidarity among those who showed up and I hope we can recreate that with our friends here in Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Josué Garcia from Dallas Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (DAARPR).

The summit was emceed by Centro CSO member Jordan Peña and Sol Márquez, co-chair of the Legalization for All network.

Keynote speakers included prominent immigrant rights leader Elvira Arellano from Chicago, who in 2002 became well known for seeking sanctuary within a church. Immigration enforcement attempted unsuccessfully to remove her for over a year and failed, inspiring countless others to rely on the community to help defend them.

Luna Baez, daughter of Jeannette Vizguerra traveled from Colorado with her siblings to Los Angeles and helped call even more attention to the unjust treatment of Vizguerra by immigration enforcement. Vizguerra was abducted by ICE after a traffic violation and is being held at a detention facility in Aurora, Colorado.

Amerika Grewal of the Eagle Pass Border Coalition and Frontera Federation traveled from Eagle Pass, Texas and provided an empowering presentation and discussion on how to greatly change conditions for refugees at the border and called on national sympathizers for support.

Rafael Avitia of La Mesa Nacional de los Brown Berets gave an enthusiastic speech about the need for Chicanos everywhere to fight for and protect undocumented people. The final keynote speaker was Carlos Montes of Centro CSO, who provided anecdotal and recent examples of how Los Angeles has come together during the Trump administration to protect the undocumented people in our communities.

“Hearing the numerous success stories of other organizations and activists definitely inspired me to continue fighting for our communities,” said Centro CSO member Brandon Cho. “It was so encouraging and enlightening to hear how other Barrio Walks, Rapid Response Networks, and legal strategies have been enacted to fight back against this administration’s unjust and illegal practices.”

Two resolutions were adopted during the summit – one on stopping deportations and another to participate and lead May Day actions.

Workshops included topics like how to set up rapid response systems and barrio organizing, fighting deportations, how to fight for and win sanctuary cities and schools, and how to build coalitions to fight back.

Some of the organizations that led these conversations included Centro CSO, Aurora Unidos CSO, Minnesota Immigration Action Committee, Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at the University of Illinois—Chicago, MEChA de Santee High, Union Del Barrio, and Proyecto Pastoral, and others.

Marta Cifuentes, a member of Proyecto Pastoral said, “Si la migra llega a querer arrestar a alguien todos juntos poder defender a la gente. Este es el momento en que la gente nos necesita.” Or, if ICE comes and arrests someone, we need to defend our people. This is the time in which our people need us.

Elvira Arellano ended the summit with a blessing to all the travelers and with chants like, “Los inmigrantes, no somos criminales. Somos trabajadores, internacionales!” “Libertad, libertad! Para todos libertad!”and “Chicano! Power!”

Upcoming plans for the Legalization for All (L4A) include public, online meetings every third Friday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Simply reach out to L4A on social media platforms to request the link. L4A is also mobilizing for International Workers Day or May Day events in all affiliated cities. If you are interested in planning your own event or have questions on how to do so, send them a message today!

