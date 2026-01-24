East LA protests in solidarity with abducted car wash worker

By staff

Los Angeles CA – On Friday, January 16, 50 protesters gathered at the corner of Eastern Avenue and 3rd Street in East Los Angeles in response to the abduction of Jose Rodolfo De León, a community member, who was working at the local car wash during an ICE sweep.

The rally and march, organized by Eastside Padres Contra la Privatización, a community group that defends public education from charter schools, took place during increased ICE activity in East Los Angeles. Protesters held signs and chanted demands calling ICE out of East LA, catching the attention of passing cars and pedestrians.

Organizers and speakers emphasized that De Leon’s abduction is not an isolated incident, but a part of a broader pattern of ICE raids and mass deportations targeting working-class immigrants and their families.

The action featured a stacked speaker list that included a teacher from Mariana Avenue Elementary, a school down the street, LAUSD School Board Vice President Dr. Rocio Rivas, Verita Topete from Centro CSO, and Gabriel Quiroz Jr. from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Dr. Rocio Rivas, who represents East Los Angeles and Boyles Heights on the LAUSD school board, said “As board vice president, I have been making sure that this district is enforcing protections that our students and families need. We are here supporting and making sure our families have resources and all of our support.”

Verita Topete, a leader of Centro CSO’s immigration committee, said, “This week in East LA, ICE has been attacking our community targeting street vendors, raiding car washes and terrorizing workers who are trying to survive. These are not safety measures. They are acts of intimidation meant to keep our people afraid and disposable.”

Topete went on to say, “What is happening in East LA is not isolated. Our demands are clear: Stop the ICE raids, stop the deportations and the targeting of our street venders and workers, Legalization for All, and ICE out of barrios. Survival is not a crime. Our communities are powerful and we will not stop until every family is safe.”

Maribel Regalado, an LAUSD teacher, said, “I'm heartbroken because what we are teaching our students about important U.S. documents and the Constitution and the rights it promises us are not being followed. Rules are being broken and rights are being taken away, and I don't know how to explain that to seven and eight-year-olds. Students are not feeling safe.”

Gabriel Quiroz Jr of Centro CSO and Freedom Road Socialist Organization said, “I know it’s hard right now. A lot of our Raza are living in fear. Street vendors, construction workers, car wash workers are terrified but we are here to show that we will not let fear stop us from speaking up and defending our people! We will not let Trump win!”

The rally ended with a short march around the corners of the intersection, as protesters chanted, “¡El pueblo unido jamas serze vencido!” and “Las calles son del pueblo! El pueblo donde está? El pueblo está en la calle exigiendo libertad!”

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #CentroCSO