East LA Chicano high school students walk out for immigrant rights

By Sol Márquez

Los Angeles, CA — Over 200 Garfield High School students walked out this morning, February 4. Parents marched alongside their children, as the students energetically marched out of school.

Centro Community Service Organization (CSO) members met with the students and helped coordinate a safe route for them. They took to the historic Whittier Boulevard and are marching towards downtown.

Gabriel Quiroz Jr, a member of CSO, was on the bullhorn chanting, “Liberation not deportation!” and “¡Que vivan los estudiantes!”

Luis Sifuentes, another member of CSO, said, “It’s a new day when the students decide to walk out for their immigrant families. We saw this size of energy during Trump’s first administration, so we expect to see a lot more of this.”

Plans for CSO are to have a rally and march on Saturday, February 8, in Boyle Heights. If you are interested in attending, follow their social media @CentroCSO on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook or emailing them at [email protected].

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #HighSchool #CentroCSO #Trump