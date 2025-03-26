Early successes in FRSO $100k fund drive

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – “We set big goals and surpass them, whether that is buying a building, or expanding rapidly in new cities all across the country,” said Sydney Loving of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization’s Central Committee. “To make the next qualitative leap in our work and shore up our hard-won achievements, we need to raise $100,000 during this fund drive. We plan to put these funds towards paying off our new building.”

Members of FRSO districts are sitting down and going through the people they know who can donate and making plans to reach out. Denver FRSO has set the goal of raising $10,000 for the drive. In ambition alone, New Orleans would not be outdone – they set an even higher goal of $15,000.

The Minneapolis district has already taken off running. After hosting just one event, they've raised $2700 already, specifically for the upkeep of the FRSO building, the Lucy Parsons Center.

FRSO is embroiled in several heated battles against Trump's racist, reactionary agenda. More people are writing to us every day, motivated to change this world in which we have so little to lose.

“There is no better time to be in the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and there is no better cause to donate to. We will succeed at this drive, we will succeed at building a party, and we will do our part to usher in a new world out of the ashes of the old,” states Loving.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #FRSO #FundDrive2025 #Featured