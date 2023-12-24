During Christmas season support for Palestine continues in St. Paul

By Sarah Martin

St. Paul, MN – On December 22, 50 Palestine solidarity activists rallied at the weekly WAMM Solidarity with Palestine bannering. The bannering is a longstanding event which began during the first Intifada. Chants of “Hey Netanyahu what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?” and “Resistance is justified, when Palestine is occupied!” filled the intersection along with the unending honks of motorists. The bannering will continue until Palestine is free.

#StPaulMN #International #Palestine #AntiWar #WAMM