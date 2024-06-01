DNC’s possible virtual Biden nomination won’t impact march on DNC

By staff

Chicago, IL – Preparations for the March on the DNC are well underway, with tens of thousands of people slated to march within sight and sound of the United Center on August 19 to demand that the Democratic Party helmed by Joe Biden end the genocide on Gaza and end U.S. aid to Israel.

Recently, the Democratic Party announced, to comply with shifting Ohio laws, that it will virtually nominate Biden before the convention, meaning that some business of the convention might be resolved before the August in-person convention.

“The Israeli occupation with U.S. weapons has killed over 36,000 people in Gaza. Meanwhile, the leaders of the Democratic Party are sad because their convention won’t be the sensation needed for the uninspiring candidates,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, national chair of the United States Palestinian Community Network (USPCN). “Genocide doesn’t upset them; bad TV ratings does. It makes my stomach turn.”

“It makes no difference to us if their convention is partly virtual,” said Kobi Guillory, co-chair of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. “The Democratic Party leadership and their billionaire backers will all still be here, so we will make it a point to march on Genocide Joe, Killer Kamala, and the rest.”

