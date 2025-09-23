Detroiters say no to the legalization of racial profiling!

By Cole Hamilton

Detroit, MI – On September 21, demonstrators met at Theodore Levin Courthouse to protest the recent Supreme Court ruling that allows ICE and police to profile people based on their race and the language they speak. Protesters also rallied against the racist killing of Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez by ICE in Chicago and in support of making Detroit a sanctuary city for immigrants.

The protest was organized by the Detroit Community Action Committee, a group fighting for the rights of immigrants and the democratic rights of Chicano’s based in Southwest Detroit.

Their current campaign is to make Detroit a sanctuary city for immigrants. This means that it would be illegal for the Detroit Police Department and for the city government of Detroit to assist ICE in tracking down and arresting immigrants should Detroit become a sanctuary city. Members of the Detroit Community Action Committee brought an ordinance to the Detroit city council earlier in the month and are waiting to hear back from the city council.

In his speech, Jackson Robak said, “I’m here with the Detroit Community Action Committee to demand an end to the connection between the Detroit Police Department and ICE. Seeing that the Supreme Court has legalized racial profiling and profiling based on spoken language, DPD is now connected to an openly and legal racist entity in a city that is 77% percent Black and almost 10% Chicano/Latino. ICE can now have the legal ‘right’ to target almost every citizen in the city and have DPD backup. It’s wrong and shouldn’t exist!”

The demonstrators were greeted by friendly Detroiters who honked their horns in support as they drove by. Chants like “Si se puede!” and “El pueblo, unido, jamás será vencido!” echoed down Lafayette Boulevard.

When asked about the brutal murder of Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, Detroit Community Action Committee organizer Kass Rodriguez said “This Supreme Court ruling allows ICE to continue to terrorize our communities and commit crimes with impunity. Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez was stopped and murdered by ICE agents after dropping off his children at school. He was a father, a husband, a brother, and a hard-working member of his community. His death was a direct result of policies built to criminalize and villainize immigrants.”

With racist and reactionary politicians like J.D. Vance alluding to sending the National Guard to Detroit, it is more important now than ever for the people of Detroit and other cities to stand up and fight back. Detroit is putting its foot down. Sanctuary city now! Justice for Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez!

