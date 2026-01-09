Detroit stands in solidarity with Minneapolis and demands justice for Renee Good

Detroit, MI – On January 7, crowds of people rallied and marched to demand justice and protest the murder of Renee Good. Comité de Acción Comunitaria – Detroit (DCAC) organized an emergency protest just hours after reports came in as part of a national campaign with the Legalization for All network to condemn this killing and the attacks on our communities.

The action began with a rally, where protesters gathered on a cold dark afternoon at the ICE headquarters in downtown Detroit, waving Sanctuary City Now signs and chanting “City council cut the ties, we won’t pay for ICE’s crimes,” “No justice, no peace, no racist police” and “Say her name!”

Jackson Robak, a Freedom Road Socialist Organization member, stated, “It is our duty to build a movement that can fight back and make this country ungovernable.”

Robak honored Good’s memory calling her a “martyr of the immigrants’ rights movement” and saying “the monopoly capitalists would eat their own if they could to make a dollar or make profit. But that’s what makes us different, the masses of people, is we care about our own, we remember our own, we honor our martyrs.”

Sofia Marx, a member of the Wayne State Students for a Democratic Society stated, “This unjustifiable abuse of authority is a stark reminder of ICE’s seemingly unchecked power.”

Marx spoke about the need to fight back, “The Trump administration wants to scare us, they want us to stay silent, to hide, to accept these escalations and to allow our peers to be ripped away without a fight but we are not going to allow the continuation of these unchecked attacks on our peers.”

Relating Detroit to Minneapolis and Chicago, Kassandra Rodriguez of Comite de Acción Comunitaria stated, “How long will our local governments watch as their residents are murdered and terrorized in the streets? They treat us like animals, like our people don’t matter. Murdering us in broad daylight, taking our children to school like Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez and now standing up for our neighbors.”

Rodriguez spoke of the need to fight back “We cannot wait for what is happening in Minneapolis, in LA, in Chicago to happen here in Detroit. We need to stand up for the immigrants in our communities now. Now is the time to fight back. Now is the time to kick ICE out of our community and out of our city.”

