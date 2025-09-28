Detroit protests Netanyahu at UN

By Jackson Robak

Detroit, MI – On the evening of September 26, the Detroit Anti-War Committee and other organizations gathered at Grand Circus Park to protest Netanyahu’s address at the United Nations and to show Detroit stands with Palestine.

This action was planned in accordance with the Anti-War Action Network’s national call to action, with Detroit Anti-War stating on their flyer for the protest, “While many of us cannot attend the protests in New York, we believe it is integral Detroit show up and show out in support of Palestinians.”

Approximately 30 attended, holding signs that reflected Detroit Anti-War’s demand for the city to divest from Israel and war profiteers. The marchers took the street, walking from Grand Circus to Campus Martius, past several buildings owned by Dan Gilbert, a billionaire Zionist who owns over 100 properties in the downtown area. Diners and shoppers watched from outdoor patios and the sidewalk as the march passed them, chanting, “Money for Detroit, not for war!”

Halfway through the march, the protesters stopped in front of a building owned by Gilbert in order to hear from the speakers, who made it clear that the ongoing genocide in Palestine was close to home for many attendees. Courtney Lynn from Detroit Anti-War Committee called out the city government for its complicity, saying, “When our city council refuses to divest from Israel, it is our city council trying to silence Palestine!”

Sofia Marx spoke for Wayne State Students for a Democratic Society. She connected what is happening at the United Nations to the student movement at WSU, saying, “How we treated [recently resigned President] Espy should be an example to Trump and all those at the United Nations complicit in continuing this genocide.”

Before the march set off to return to Grand Circus, Jo Pico of Freedom Road Socialist Organization closed out the rally. He pointed at who he believes is the body responsible for the continued failures at the UN, saying, “Every time the international community has begun to recognize Palestine and its right to self-determination, the U.S. stands in the way. This is why Che Guevara called the United States the head of imperialism, and it is why we have the responsibility, in the belly of the beast, to cut the head of U.S. imperialism off!”

