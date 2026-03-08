Detroit demands hands off Venezuela, Cuba and Iran

By Jo Pico

Detroit, MI — Over 80 people came out to a protest called by the Detroit Anti-War Committee, on March 3, to oppose the bombing on the Iran by the U.S. and Israel, as well as the continued attacks on the Venezuela and Cuba.

Detroit Anti-War Committee was joined by Code Pink Detroit, and Wayne State Students for a Democratic Society, along with community members. Many people were waving Iranian flags, and signs reading, “Detroit for peace not war!” During the protest, people chanted, “Israel bombs, USA pays, how many kids we kill today!”

Rose from Detroit Anti-War Committee stated that these attacks on Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran “is Trump’s playbook.” At the same time, she also said, “The people aren’t falling for the lies that Venezuelans are all narco-terrorists, nor are we falling for the lie that he has the interest of the Palestinian, the Iranian or the Cuban peoples at heart.”

Even as the sun was setting for the day, many of the attendees of the rally who were fasting for the month of Ramadan were still outside chanting, “We want justice, you say how? Detroit, divest now!” It is clear that Detroiters oppose Trump’s war on Iran and stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela and Cuba.

#DetroitMI #MI #Cuba #Venezuela #Iran #AntiWarMovement