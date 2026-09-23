Despite union-busting, 2 DHL contractors unanimously vote for Teamsters

By staff

Carrollton, TX – Workers at two DHL delivery service providers operating out of the same facility won unanimous union victories. The new union workers joined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The vote followed a campaign marked by aggressive union busting and retaliation against worker leaders by management.

First, workers at Cartage Services voted unanimously for the union on September 15. One day later, September 16, DrivenForce workers also voted unanimously to join the union. Both contractors operate as third party delivery service providers that DHL subcontracts delivery services to. The victories came after weeks of organizing and a joint march on management on August 25, when workers from both companies demanded union recognition.

Cartage and DrivenForce are separate DHL delivery service providers, but their workers operate out of the same facility and are part of the same broader delivery operation. Rather than allowing the separate contractors to divide them, workers organized around their shared concerns and built support for union recognition at both companies. On August 25, workers from Cartage and DrivenForce marched on management together to make their demand for recognition directly.

After the workers demanded recognition of their union, management quickly responded with an aggressive union-busting campaign. Some worker leaders were fired, while others were placed on probation soon after the march. The workers facing terminations or disciplines were workers who had taken leading roles in the organizing campaign. Despite this, the workers continued organizing, talking with coworkers and preparing for their elections.

On September 15, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) held a union election for the Cartage workers. The result was unanimous. Every vote was in favor of union representation. The election win came despite the retaliation workers had faced during the campaign and demonstrated the depth of support and militancy of the organizing drive.

The next day, September 16, DrivenForce workers held their election. They also voted unanimously for the union.

These two DHL delivery service providers are the second and third such companies in the DHL delivery network to vote to join the Teamsters union, demonstrating that DHL and its union-busting program can be beat.

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