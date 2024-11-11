Denver takes to the streets to protest Trump’s election

By staff

Denver, CO – On the night of November 6, following the election of Donald Trump, a crowd of about 100 rallied in protest at the Colorado State Capitol and marched through the streets to the Denver city council building.

The fired-up workers, students and community members say they are taking action to say no to Donald Trump and his racist agenda.

Protesters gave speeches against the policies of Donald Trump and the Republican Party, and drew attention to the ongoing U.S./Israeli genocide in Palestine that will continue under Trump.

With Donald Trump as the new president of the United States, Denver organizers will work tirelessly to ensure the people’s struggle is ready for any problems he sends their way.

Tom Chaney, a rank-and-file member of Teamsters Local 455, said, “It’s likely now that we will see Trump again as our president. This does mean that things are going to get hard. But let’s not forget he couldn’t stop Black Lives Matter. The will of the people is stronger than what they can throw at us. I urge people to wage demands, to organize, to fight back.”

An organizer from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Hatem Teirelbar, said, “We, the people, as always are left to deal with the mess the parties create. We are footing the bill for the genocide in Gaza.”

Teirelbar continued, “This is not to say that things getting worse is good. Far from it. Merely that we should take a lesson from the heroism of the Palestinian resistance – the worst repression must be met with the strongest resistance.”

The action was organized by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and sponsored by the Denver Aurora Community Action Committee and Denver Anti War Action.

After rousing speeches, the crowd took to the streets of Denver. Denver’s organizations are ready to stand up for the people’s rights.

