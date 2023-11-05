Denver students join National Day of Action to stop attacks on Gaza

By staff

Denver, CO – Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at Metropolitan State University organized a day of action on November 2, to protest the killing of Palestinians and the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. This came after the United States government requested more funds to be invested into Israel’s siege of Gaza and supplied weapons valued at over $14 billion in the face of the humanitarian catastrophe.

In response to the catastrophe, SDS organized with people from the community, including over 80 participants to protest the campus’ continued investment into Lockheed Martin, a weapons manufacturing company that is funding Israel’s attacks on Palestinians.

SDS led chants in support of the resistance and gave speeches condemning the university administration's continued relations with weapons manufacturing corporations.

A member of SDS and member of the Metropolitan State University Student Government, Paul Nelson, stated, “Here in Colorado we have a responsibility. We have a responsibility to stop this war machine that is dumpin’ bombs across the world, especially in Palestine. I’m sure many of you have seen the photos of the bombs being dropped. I’ve seen ‘em. I see it says Fort Collins, Colorado! Here at home, they’re making those bombs! The same bombs they’re dropping on children, hospitals, families, and some of the oldest churches on Earth.”

“When Golda Meir says we need immigrants from countries with a high standard, and talks about an Israeli demographic crisis, we know that's white supremacist rhetoric, too,” said Hatem Teirelbar, an Egyptian student and member of SDS, who also said to participants, “Keep showing up, keep putting pressure on our legislators, on our government, that is 100% complicit in war crimes. And at the end of this month, you better show up to the Colorado Palestine Coalition's protest against the Jewish National Fund. It's coming here to spread more lies and propaganda.”

The protests ended with music from the community along with dancing and cheering from the participants, rallying in solidarity for those who give their lives for liberation in Palestine.

SDS will continue to demand that the administration divest from companies that support the genocide of Palestinians and calls for the end of the United States' involvement and funding of Israel.

#DenverCO #Palestine #SDS