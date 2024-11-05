Denver students demand divestment from Israel at MSU President’s Cabinet meeting

By staff

Denver, CO – On October 31, the Denver chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) held a rally outside of the Metropolitan State University (MSU) Presidential Cabinet Meeting, calling on the university to divest from genocide and end its partnerships with war profiteers.

One of the university's corporate partners is Lockheed Martin, the largest war profiteer in the world, with 96% of its revenues coming from these countless wars. MSU Denver receives over $100,000 a year from Lockheed Martin, and in return, the university funnels engineering students directly into careers creating weapons.

Rowan Joyner, an organizer with SDS Denver, told the crowd, “Every moment that passes, more children are killed by weapons manufactured on this very campus. That is unacceptable to me and should be unacceptable to any person on this campus with a moral compass.”

Joyner continued, “It is unacceptable for any of this school's funding to come from partnerships that soak our hands in blood, much less $100,000 a year. It is morally reprehensible that our education is funded by a corporation whose bombs have destroyed every university in Gaza, caused the deaths of tens of thousands of children, and helped Israel starve millions. It should fill you with sadness, anger, and a desire to act, if your most accessible career launchpad is built on the backs of children in Gaza.”

Students entered the meeting wearing shirts that demanded that MSU Denver divest from its partnerships with war profiteers.

The students were promised that they would have the opportunity to speak during public comments, but administrators cut public comments short before all students had the opportunity to speak. Sky Childress, an organizer with SDS, used part of her public comment time to hold a moment of silence for the children in Gaza who have been killed by weapons manufactured at MSU Denver.

