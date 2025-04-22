Denver students and faculty unite against Trump’s attacks on education

By staff

Denver, CO – On Thursday, April 17, around 60 protesters gathered on Auraria Campus as part of a National Day of Action for Higher Education called by the American Association of University Professors (AAUP). The crowd was diverse, composed of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.

The rally was called by two campus unions – the United Campus Workers, representing workers at the University of Colorado, and the Metropolitan State Faculty Federation (MSFF), representing faculty at the Metropolitan State University of Denver. In addition to the unions, the rally was also endorsed by Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

Speakers urged action against the broad attacks on higher education from the Trump administration, from abolishing the Department of Education, to ICE on campus, to visa revocations that have now affected hundreds of international students.

“We are here to fight back, we are here to fight back until everyone is safe,” said Chloe East, an economics professor at the University of Colorado and organizer with the United Campus Workers. East was inspired to get involved in her union and fight back after the Auraria Encampment for Palestine organized by SDS on campus in the spring of 2024.

Alex Boondrookas, an assistant professor at MSU Denver and a member of the steering committee of MSFF, spoke to the Trump administration’s attempt to criminalize student protest against the genocide in Palestine, stating, “They want to enlist us in their lies, and I will not teach lies to my students!”

“During the encampment, the administration would not have made the call to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to arrest its own students and professors if they weren’t well aware, and afraid of the power we hold when we come together to fight!” said Lee Wise, an organizer with SDS.

The rally concluded with a call to get organized and join the fight against Trump’s agenda. Khalid Hamu, an organizer with SDS and one of the lead organizers of the 2024 encampment, led the crowd in a chant borrowed from the National Democratic movement in the Philippines, “Makibaka! Huwag matakot!” meaning “Dare to struggle, do not be afraid!”

#DenverCO #CO #StudentMovement #SDS