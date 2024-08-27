Denver SDS starts fall semester with march demanding divestment from Israel

By staff

Denver, CO – On Thursday, August 22, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at the University of Colorado Denver kicked off the semester with a pro-Palestine rally and march on the Auraria campus. The 40-person rally was addressed by members of SDS and a speaker from Denver Anti-War Action.

Hatem Teirelbar of SDS spoke about the need for students to demand an end to their tuition going to the fund the occupation of Palestine and how repression is coming from the administration. The march consisted of going around the campus with chants calling for “Divestment,” “Disclosure” and a “Free Palestine!” Students held up a banner that read, “Trustees, regents, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!”

SDS Denver has been under attack from the administration on the Auraria campus. The organization has been put on interim probation and has been instructed to not meet or have events on campus. A number of students have been put on probation, with three students suspended. This came after the encampment SDS led for weeks on their campus at the end of the spring 2024 semester. SDS has been organizing against the repression with a defense campaign and committee.

