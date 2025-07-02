Denver protesters slam escalations in Iran and Palestine, hold their ground against riot police

By Kacey Hicks

Denver, CO – On Sunday, June 29, the Colorado Palestine Coalition organized a protest in response to United States and Israeli escalations in Iran. They also called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

Over 60 people came out to march and as the crowd picked up steam after a few speeches they took the streets.

During the street march, Kyle Burroughs, district organizer for the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, stated, “We need to ignore the bullshit coming out of the United States and Israel’s mouths when it comes to other countries!”

Burroughs continued, “So I say stand with Iran! I say stand with the Palestinian resistance!”

Later on, during the street march, the crowd marched on a pedestrian bridge overlooking Interstate 25, Colorado’s busiest highway. They put out banners and signs over the bridge during rush hour traffic that read “Fight Trump’s agenda!” and “End the genocide!” Cars honked throughout the highway in support of the demonstration.

Later on, during the march, the crowd was trying to get off the pedestrian bridge and back into the streets, but they ran into riot cops from the Denver Police Department blocking their path off the bridge. The crowd took over the ramp leading off the bridge as militarized cops shouted dispersal orders at the protesters.

Despite the efforts from the cops, the organizers didn’t budge. The crowd booed the dispersal order, shouting back at the police “Move cops, get out the way! We know you’re Israeli trained!” The crowd held firm in their standoff with the Denver Police Department, and within 45 minutes the crowd pressured the police to move, and people pressed forward to finish the march.

When the march came to an end, the newer folks in the crowd got involved with local organizers to see what they could do to continue the fight for Palestinian solidarity in Denver.

