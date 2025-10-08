Denver protest marks two years since October 7, reaffirms support for Palestine

By staff

Denver, CO — On October 4, 400 protesters rallied outside of the Colorado State Capitol to commemorate two years since 2023’s Operation al-Aqsa Flood. Protesters demanded a stop to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Tom Chaney of Freedom Road Socialist Organization spoke at the event, “Israel hasn’t forgiven the Palestinians for opposing their occupation and has been working tirelessly to discredit and violently attack the Palestinian resistance. This is why it is more important than ever to stand with our Palestinian friends and fight for an end to U.S. aid to Israel!”

“I can talk about the statistics, I can talk about the death toll like I’m an economist projecting the elimination of my people for you,” said Maya Otoum of US Palestinian Community Network, “But I’m a Palestinian woman, and ever since I was cognizant I knew about the humiliation and the devastation that Israel has given to Palestinians.”

The crowd marched from the capitol and stopped at two intersections on the 16th Street Mall, a strip mall with high economic activity in downtown Denver, giving speeches and chanting “Free Palestine!”

Just days before the protest, Israel illegally captured the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was delivering food, baby formula and medical supplies, just 50 nautical miles away from Gaza’s coast.

“David Adler, one of the Jews aboard the flotilla, wrote a letter before his capture that was read aloud at the rally. ‘It is a blessing we are approaching the interception at the onset of Yom Kippur, which calls on us to reflect on our sins and what can be done to repair them,’” read Hayden Dansky, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, “‘If Israeli forces intercept us on Yom Kippur then let them see what real atonement looks like.’”

As Palestinians continue to face genocide at the hands of Israel, protests across the world continue undaunted.

#DenverCO #CO #AntiWarMovement #Palestine