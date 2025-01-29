Denver honors legacy of Dr. King, opposes Trump

By staff

Denver, CO – On Monday, January 20, Denver held its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day “Marade” – a combination march and parade. Despite single-digit temperatures, roughly 600 people showed up to honor the legacy of Dr. King.

This year, the march happened to fall on the same day as the inauguration of Donald Trump. This was not lost upon the attendees, many of whom carried signs and banners opposing Trump’s racist agenda.

“Trump represents the worst of the worst when it comes to students, the environment, immigrants and all other oppressed people,” said Khalid Hamu of Students for a Democratic Society. Part of Trump’s agenda includes abolishing the Department of Education and the ability to enforce the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

During the march, a contingent of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) led chants and carried a large banner reading “Fight for MLK’s dream, reject Trump’s nightmare!” At the end of the march, Brandon Rincon of the FRSO addressed the crowd, encouraging ongoing resistance to Trump’s attacks.

