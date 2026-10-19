Denver FRSO tables in Fort Collins at No Kings

By staff

Fort Collins, CO – On Saturday, October 17, the Denver district of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) traveled to Fort Collins to talk about socialism and revolution at the fourth iteration of the No Kings protests. No Kings is an event organized to stand against the Trump agenda and has consistently seen thousands of people taking the streets.

For the first two hours of the protest, Kacey Hicks, an organizer with FRSO, set up a table to speak with the attendees of the No Kings protest. Hicks said, “It’s important for us in Freedom Road, as we’re trying to rapidly grow our organization with a drive for General Membership, to explain to people that now is the best time to come together. We have to fight back against the system that Donald Trump and his lackeys stand for, to make real political gains for the working class in the United States.”

Hicks also encouraged people to vote against ballot measures 134 and 135, initiatives on the Colorado ballot that will strip rights away from transgender youth and adults throughout the state.

In the afternoon, the Fort Collins community took to the streets and marched. Around 500 people showed up, chanting, “This is what democracy looks like!” to voice their opposition around the decisions being made in the White House.

David Stakelin, a community organizer with Fort Collins Against War and member of FRSO stated, “It is crucial that socialists show up to events like No Kings and participate in the mass movement. Avoiding events like No Kings isolates us from the people.”

Stakelin continued, “No Kings provides the perfect opportunity to unite with broad sections of the working class through shared opposition of the disgusting attacks carried out by imperialists like Donald Trump and his administration. Whether we are participating in anti-war demonstrations, labor struggles, student organizing, or movements for Black and Chicano liberation, our responsibility as revolutionaries is to lead, learn from the masses, and connect immediate struggles to the broader fight against monopoly capitalism.”

No Kings events were held in at least 50 cities in Colorado, with up to 80 total locations holding individual rallies in opposition to Trump’s reactionary agenda.

#FortCollinsCO #CO #DenverCO #PeoplesStruggles #FRSO #NoKings