Denver Anti-War Action marches on Human Rights Day: end U.S. aid to Israel!

By staff

Denver, CO – On December 10, 50 people marched in downtown Denver in honor of Human Rights Day and to condemn Colorado’s complicity with the genocide in Gaza. The event was organized by the Denver Anti-War Action (DAWA) in coordination with a national call to action made by the Anti-War Action Network.

Protesters gathered at the State Capitol building and then marched into the downtown Civic Center Christmas market, past security, successfully disrupting business as usual. The protesters’ chants reminded shoppers that American taxes currently support the genocide in Palestine. Many shoppers joined in supporting the protesters as they passed.

Several workers at the Christmas market showed their support of the protest by lining up along fences to signal their solidarity.

Protesters did not meet with any resistance to their message, and members of DAWA state that this helps prove their point that Coloradans do not want to be complicit in genocide.

Rita Haywood, a member of DAWA, told the crowd that Coloradans must speak out against the genocide and that a massive portion of the “genocide industrial complex” is headquartered in Colorado. This includes Lockheed Martin, which is run by a very small group of war profiteers. Lockheed Martin will soon supply 80% of all Israel’s combat aircraft, and they supply a similar proportion of the GPS constellation satellites that guide deadly bombs and military intelligence decisions which has led to the massacre of Palestinians.

DAWA says they stand unwaveringly with Palestine, demand an arms embargo, and an end to all Colorado support of genocide.

#DenverCO #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #DAWA #LockheedMartin