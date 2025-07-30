Demand Freedom for Simón Trinidad on his 75th birthday!

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the National Committee to Free Simón Trinidad. His birthday is July 30.

Colombian revolutionary Simón Trinidad has lived 75 years on this earth and his last 21 have been spent as a prisoner of the U.S. Empire. Once a valuable thinker and peace negotiator for the FARC-EP, four sham trials based on bogus charges saw a U.S. federal court eventually sentence Trinidad to 60 years in the Federal Supermax prison in Florence, CO. The terms of his imprisonment included the psychologically challenging isolation of Special Administrative Measures (SAMs) and the restrictive access to legal support. His U.S. lawyer battled and helped win him access to his Colombian lawyer working on his cases in the U.S.-support Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) handling peace, justice, and reconciliation.

The international campaign to support has yielded messages of solidarity from freed Puerto Rican political prisoner Oscar Rivera Lopez, a Nobel Peace laureate and numerous human rights activists from over 18 countries. The magistrate from the JEP, who also ruled Trinidad free of the charge of rebellion, have asked that the U.S. return him to share his knowledge and experience of the country’s past. He is seen as a key asset to the peace process.

A landmark event occurred in the fall of 2024 when current Colombian president Gustavo Petro made a formal request that the U.S. release Trinidad into Colombian custody. Outgoing U.S. president Biden did not commute nor pardon before he left office.

As Simón Trinidad remains strong and endures the conditions in the empire’s prison, we salute his courage to have served his people and continue to present the best of Colombia’s revolutionary heritage. We urge all progressive forces and supporters of human rights to demand that President Trump free Simón Trinidad.

Join us on X and social media platforms to use #FreeSimonTrinidad in your posts and stories and tag @FreeSimonTrinidad

