Defend DACA, Stop Trump & other Bigots

By Legalization For All (L4A)

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement by from the Legalization for All Network.

November 12, 2019 the Supreme Court will begin hearing oral-arguments to determine if the Trump attack on DACA is lawful. Trump filed a lawsuit to rescind DACA in 2017 after Ken Paxton Attorney General of Texas threatened to sue Trump. Paxton began with a coalition of 7 states countering DACA, but the 7 are now 10 — Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia, Kansas, Mississippi, and Maine. Since then, DACA has been under attack.

Trump and the coalition of 10 states have been met with much resistance. 16 Democratic and nonpartisan state attorney generals filed their own lawsuit to counter Trump's fight on DACA. Additionally, this month, Harvard and 18 other colleges and universities jointly filed an amicus brief —which advises the United States Supreme Court to support DACA.

It is important to remember the bashing of DACA and other Obama-era programs have not only been lead by Trump. In November of 2014, former President Obama announced the creation of a new program —Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA). DAPA would have protected over five million undocumented immigrants whom already live in the U.S. But Greg Abbot, who in 2014 was the Attorney General of Texas, and 25 other states filed lawsuits and succeeded in stopping DAPA from materializing.

The Legalization for All Network (L4A) condemns all of these attacks on the undocumented. November 12, 2019 will be an important day and one that should be met with support and mobilizations. L4A has been rallying behind the slogans and demands: Legalization for all of the undocumented, NO Trump Wall, NO guest worker expansion, and NO more repression or militarization at the border. November 12th many of us will be uniting to defend DACA.

Some 200 DREAMers will be marching over 230 miles from NYC to D.C. to protect DACA. One transgender rights activist and attorney Chase Strangio has called for supporters to #RiseUpForDACA on November 12th. Some cities are already calling for walkouts and marches on November 12th.

If you and/or your organization would like to participate, message us with your action and we will help project your event. If you are looking to sign onto the Legalization for All (L4A) network, send us an email [email protected], text/call us (262) 709-8820, twitter.com/LegalizeForAll, instagram.com/LegalizationForAll

