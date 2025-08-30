Decorah, IA residents demand city take action to limit ICE cooperation

By staff

Decorah, IA – On Monday night, August 4, the Decorah City Council chambers was packed as residents demanded the city move forward with a proposed “separation ordinance” to limit cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The ordinance, drafted by immigrant rights advocates, would restrict the city from engaging in unnecessary collaboration with ICE. Supporters say it would help protect immigrant communities from harassment, racial profiling and federal overreach.

During public comments, speaker after speaker called on the council to take the first step by placing the proposal on an upcoming agenda for official discussion.

“I’m proud to be one of the many Decorah residents asking you to put the separation ordinance on a future agenda and commit to talking openly and officially,” stated immigrant rights organizer Joshua Ratel-Khan. “This issue deserves daylight. Our city will not be a tool of federal repression. We won’t hand over our time, our labor, our data, or our public dollars to help ICE terrorize our neighbors.”

Community members spoke about the fear spreading among immigrants due to growing anti-immigrant rhetoric and state and federal policies. They outlined the ordinance’s three main goals: reduce unnecessary cooperation with ICE, limit harmful data collection, and establish oversight and transparency.

Several pointed out that similar laws exist in over 200 cities and counties across the U.S., proving such policies are both legal and effective. Others stressed that the draft ordinance is a starting point, not a final product, and could be adapted to meet Decorah’s needs.

While a small number of speakers questioned the legality of certain provisions, they still affirmed their support for immigrants and opposition to discrimination.

Mayor Lorraine Borowski cut off public comment before all speakers could be heard, prompting Ratel-Khan to push for more time so residents’ perspectives could be fully aired. Borowski said there would likely be more opportunities for input in the future.

Because the ordinance was not listed on the August 4 meeting agenda, council members were barred from formal discussion. Still, some thanked residents for speaking out and encouraged continued engagement.

Whether the separation ordinance will be scheduled for future debate remains uncertain, but supporters made it clear they are organized and determined to keep fighting until the city takes action to protect immigrant communities.

