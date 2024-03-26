DC protests Israeli official at U.S. State Department

By staff

Washington, DC – A crowd of 50 angry protesters gathered outside the U.S. State Department on Monday, March 25 to meet and denounce the arrival of Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

The action, called by the District of Colombia, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) branch of the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), sent a message to the Israeli Minister that he was not welcome in D.C.

“Today the community organized a protest, to show outrage over top U.S. officials meeting with Yoav Gallant,” said a protest organizer, “all of whom are directly responsible for the murder of 30,000 Palestinians, including 13,000 children,” later adding, “The U.S. government is unequivocally directly responsible for the ongoing Zionist genocide as long as they continue to supply Israel with weapons and aid, U.S. war criminals will enjoy no peace.”

“Gallant, Gallant, you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!” and “Yoav Gallant, what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?” greeted the minister upon his arrival at the complex. There were individual shouts of “war criminal!” and “murderer!” aimed at Gallant.

Protesters also led chants calling on Gallant to “go to the Hague,” referencing the International Court of Justice’s verdict on South Africa’s case alleging genocide.

DMV PYM will host its next action on Saturday March 30 as part of a national march for Land Day.

#WashingtonDC #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Palestine #PYM