DC mobilizes for People’s March to the White House

By staff

Washington, DC – On January 18, thousands of people flocked to McPherson Square in downtown DC to join the People's March to the White House. The action saw mobilization from every corner of the people's movements, with the common goal of protesting the incoming Trump administration. Popular slogans included “Black lives matter,” “Our body, our choice” and “Free Palestine,” among others that reflected the struggles and demands of the broad movement.

Locally, organizations demanded “Free DC,” and called for recognition of DC as the 51st state of the union. Groups participating in these contingent included members of FRSO DC and AnakBayan DC.

“The masses of people are the ones who change history,” said Jon Abraham of FRSO DC, “Thousands of people took the street today to send a message to the incoming Trump administration that they will not hide, but rather, stand up and fight back.”

FRSO DC and other local organizations will mobilize again on Monday, January 20, to protest Trump’s inauguration.

#WashingtonDC #PeoplesStruggles #WomensMovement #ImmigrantRights #Trump